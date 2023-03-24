Share:

WASHINGTON - TikTok CEO Shou Chew told lawmakers the com­pany does not currently sell user data to com­mercial data brokers, but under questioning from Rep. Debbie Dingell, he could not commit that the company would never sell user data.

“There are certain members of our industry who do this,” he said. “I think there has to be broad legislation to help us, the whole indus­try, address this problem.” Asked whether Tik­Tok has provided precise geolocation data to the Chinese government, or inferences drawn from that data, Chew appeared relieved. “That I can give you a straight answer on,” he said. “No.”

Both Republicans and Democrats fear that Bei­jing could subvert the site for spying or to pro­mote propaganda. Tiktok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is under immense pressure across Western countries, with government offi­cials in the United States, at the EU commission, as well as the UK and Canada forced to delete the app from their devices. British broadcaster BBC on Tuesday advised its staff to remove Tik­Tok from their phones.