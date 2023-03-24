Share:

HYDERABAD-An explosion on the railway track near Kotri has suspended railway traffic here on Thursday, however, no loss of life was reported, official sources said.

According to officials, an attempt was made by unknown saboteurs to blow up the railway line with explosives, which damaged the railway track. The sound of the bomb blast was heard far away. Railway officials including police and rangers personnel reached the spot soon after the incident. The trains have been stopped at Kotri and other stations due to damage of the railway track near Bolhari railway station. According to a railway official, technical staff has reached the spot and started repair work on the railway track for early restoration of railway traffic. The Police and law enforcement agencies also started the investigation of the incident.