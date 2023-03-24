Share:

QUEENSLAND - Australian researchers have discovered a super-sized species of trapdoor spiders found only in Queensland. The females of this rare species can live for over 20 years in the wild and grow up to 5cm long - large in trapdoor spider terms. The males grow up to 3cm. Un­fortunately, much of its hab­itat has been lost due to land clearing, making it likely to be an endangered species, scientists said. So-called trapdoor spiders build “trap doors” out of leaves to prey on insects. They typically measure about 1.5cm to 3cm. The newfound spe­cies, Euoplos dignitas, is a type of golden trapdoor spider discovered in the semi-arid woodlands of the Brigalow Belt, a region in central Queensland. It is not dangerous to humans. In Latin, its name means diversity or greatness, re­flecting the “impressive size and nature” of the spi­der, said scientists from the Queensland Museum, which discovered it. Fe­males of the species have a red-brown carapace, while males have a honey-red outer layer and grey-brown abdomens. Euoplos dig­nitas lives in open wood­land habitats, building its burrows in black soil. The females spend their lives underground. Males leave to find a mate in another burrow after five to seven years. Very few specimens of this species have been collected in recent de­cades, with only a single female submitted to the Queensland Museum since the 1960s, the scientists said in a study published in the Journal of Arachnology.