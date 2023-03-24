Share:

LAHORE - At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) hosted in San Francisco, California, U.S. Consul General in La­hore William K. Makaneole formally inaugurated the first-ever ‘Pakistan Pavilion,’ a trade booth at which more than 35 Pakistani game de­velopers are showcasing their products to U.S. and in­ternational vendors and in­vestors. The Pavilion, jointly established by a USAID In­vestment Promotion Activ­ity (IPA) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), along with corre­sponding networking meet­ings will develop partner­ships that grow Pakistan’s gaming sector, increase U.S investment in Pakistan, and further cement the Califor­nia-Punjab Sister Province/State initiative signed in Janu­ary. Consul General Makane­ole also formally launched the Green Gaming Challenge Awards, which will support game developing firms regis­tered in Pakistan with up to $100,000 to develop games that create awareness about climate change and highlight ways to mitigate climate-related challenges. The IT gaming sector of Pakistan is growing quickly, and this in­vestment, through a USAID IPA, will increase IT exports from Pakistan and cultivate investment opportunities for international investors in Pakistani mobile gaming firms.