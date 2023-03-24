LAHORE - At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) hosted in San Francisco, California, U.S. Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole formally inaugurated the first-ever ‘Pakistan Pavilion,’ a trade booth at which more than 35 Pakistani game developers are showcasing their products to U.S. and international vendors and investors. The Pavilion, jointly established by a USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA) and the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), along with corresponding networking meetings will develop partnerships that grow Pakistan’s gaming sector, increase U.S investment in Pakistan, and further cement the California-Punjab Sister Province/State initiative signed in January. Consul General Makaneole also formally launched the Green Gaming Challenge Awards, which will support game developing firms registered in Pakistan with up to $100,000 to develop games that create awareness about climate change and highlight ways to mitigate climate-related challenges. The IT gaming sector of Pakistan is growing quickly, and this investment, through a USAID IPA, will increase IT exports from Pakistan and cultivate investment opportunities for international investors in Pakistani mobile gaming firms.
