RENALA KHURD - The University of Okara (UO) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad on Thursday said, “The current despair in our youth is the result of lack of guidance. Political polarisation has further exacer­bated it. The youth needs to be cautious of the anti-state propaganda, being hurled by the enemies of Pakistan as part of 5th generation warfare.”

Addressing a seminar held at the University of Okara (UO) to mark Pakistan Resolution Day, the VC said that Pakistan Resolution Day reminded us of the importance of unity and perseverance in the face of adversity. Coordinator Department of International Relations, Dr Fakhara Shahid, while speaking the event, emphasised the need to main­tain good relations with the emerging economies in order to promote regional stability and prosperity. She also highlighted the role of international diplo­macy in achieving these goals. Coordinator Depart­ment of Political Science Usman Shamim highlight­ed the challenges faced by Pakistan and the need for the country to work towards economic and so­cial development. He also stressed the importance of education in addressing these challenges.