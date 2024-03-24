156 power pilferers nettedin South Punjab

MULTAN - The opera­tion against power pilferers was under­way as156 power pil­ferers were caught while stealing elec­tricity in a day across South Punjab un­der the directions of Chief Executive Offi­cer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan. A fine sum of over Rs one mil­lion was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 3,47,000 electricity units. Over Rs one million was recovered from power pilferers on the spot. As many as 110 new cases were registered and 12 electricity thieves were arrested on the spot.