23 March: A historic day signifying Muslims epic struggle for Pakistan

Peshawar - The 23rd March 1940 is a momentous day in the history of subcontinent that signified Muslims’ epic struggle and strong commitment for Pakistan.

Rejecting the negative policies of Congress and offers of colonial masters, the Muslims of Indo-Pakistan subcontinent had united at Iqbal Park Lahore in 1940 where that set a clear direction for creation of Pakistan.

Like other provinces of Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people had extended all-out support to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah when he came here to mobilise its people for Pakistan following an adoptation of the historic resolution.

The arrival of the great leader committed to the cause of a separate homeland for Muslims had moved the people of KP (then NWFP) whom decorated their homes, bazaars, vehicles, and towns with Muslim League flags inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad besides showered rose petals on their beloved Quaid. Quaid-e- Azam had received a rousing welcome when he came to Peshawar in 1945 at Peshawar and later Islamia College Peshawar (ICP).

From Chitral to DI Khan and Waziristan to Kohistan, the people of all 37 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrived to see few glimpses of the legandry Quaid besides raised full throated slogans of Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.

“The students of Muslim Students Federation of ICP had presented him Rs8,000 as fund for the Pakistan Movement and assured him to present 8,000 committed educated workers for accomplishment of his great mission when he came again to ICP” said former Vice Chancellor ICP, Professor Dr Muhamnad Naushad Khan while talking to APP.

“It was the love of people of KP with Quaid-e-Azam that Muslim League had won more than 50 seats in this province and after that nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from here.”

He said Quaid-e-Azam visited Islamia College Peshawar three times in his life to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students for Pakistan. The Quaid visited ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948, the legendary Quaid was greatly impressed by the devotion of its faculty, staff and students besides the building’s domes, lush-green lawns, and majestic edifice of its beautiful architecture.

Dr Naushad said that Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had considered students of ICP and people of KP as a front-line force in his constitutional and peaceful struggle for independence of Pakistan.

In his last visit to the ICP as Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948, the great Quaid presented glowing tributes to the services of its students towards making of Pakistan in these words. “I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing the students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.”

In fact, he reminded the students that now we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and it was our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest state of the world.