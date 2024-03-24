Sunday, March 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

27 traders slapped Rs55,500 fine

APP
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The district administration here on Saturday imposed Rs55,500 fines on 27 traders and vendors for charging excessive prices for the commodities.

According to details, the fines were imposed on meat sellers and vendors of fruits and veg­etables as well as on the general stores and marts.

The highest amount of fines were slapped in Qasimabad taluka where 9 traders were made to pay Rs30,000. Like­wise, Rs10,000 in fines were im­posed on 4 traders in Latifabad taluka, Rs8,000 on 6 traders in Hyderabad taluka and Rs7,500 on 8 traders in City taluka.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1711166671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024