SIALKOT - The district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrest­ed 57 drug peddlers with narcotics,here on Saturday. Accord­ing to police spokes­person, on the direc­tion of District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Has­san Iqbal, the Station House Officers (SHOs) raided the district and netted 57 drug ped­dlers and recovered 70kg of narcotics from the possession. Further investigation was underway.