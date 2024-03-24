Ahsan Iqbal says March 23 one of most important days in Pakistan Movement history

NAROWAL - A grand ceremony of Pakistan Day was held at the DC Complex Narowal, where Federal Minister for Planning, Develop­ment and Special Initia­tives Ahsan Iqbal and Deputy Commissioner Narowal unfurled the flag.

The national flag was saluted by the police, civil defence and rescue teams. Chairman CM Initiatives and Member Provincial Assembly Rana Manan, District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Malik Naveed, Additional Dep­uty Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Azeem Shaukat and of­ficers of various depart­ments also participated in the ceremony.

Later, Ahsan Iqbal, while talking to the me­dia, said March 23 is one of the most impor­tant days in the Pakistan Movement history. On that day, the Muslims of South Asia dreamed of getting an independent country under the lead­ership of Quaid-e-Azam. At that time, they were severely lacking in re­sources. They neither had the resources nor the political power, but they had determination, cour­age and desire. In seven years, they got a separate homeland under the lead­ership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added. The minister said that today Pakistan has everything, resources, manpower, government and budget and “if we are a backward country in the world, it is a matter of grave concern.

“We need determina­tion so that we can put our beloved country on the path to develop­ment.” He said, “Let us pledge as our forefathers pledged on March 23, 1940, that we will have a n independent country. Let us pledge today that by 2047, when Pakistan completes 100 years of independence, we will make Pakistan a lead­ing economy and will make Pakistan the most prominent country in the world.”