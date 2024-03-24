Asad Qaisar warns against pushing PTI to the wall

ISLAMABAD - Former speaker National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser on Saturday warned the powers-that-be to refrain from pushing the party of former prime minister Imran Khan to the wall and dragging them to a point of no return.
Speaking at a function organized by the PTI to celebrate Pakistan Day, he further said powerful quarters were mistaken by taking decisions of their choice and running the country’s affairs according to their free “because the time had changed.” MNA Qaiser underlined that PTI would not let anyone to impose decisions of its choice on the country and resist if any such effort was made. He said that March 23 was a day of the renewed commitment but they must have to think whether the purpose for which Pakistan was created was served and the country could be transformed into an Islamic welfare state.
PTI leader lamented that it was not this Pakistan for which their ancestors rendered matchless sacrifices as constitution of the country had been virtually suspended and there was no rule of law there. “PTI and its incarcerated leader Imran Khan are striving and battling to make Pakistan a truly independent country where there is rule of law and no one could be subjected to oppression and suppression,” he said.
He went on to say that Punjab had been virtually converted into a police state, where even rallies and public gatherings were not allowed.
“You have insulted the mandate of our people, remember we will not let you sit in peace until we take back the stolen mandate,” he vowed.
He made it clear that the time had gone when PTI members were coerced to join another party.
“I will ask my party leadership that as by-elections are to be held; hence they should announce the schedule for public gatherings in Punjab instantly,” the PTI leader added.
He said that the situation at borders was very concerning especially on the Afghanistan side, demanding the federal government to immediately activate diplomatic channels so as to normalize the ties with neighboring countries. Qaiser demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa to form a judicial commission to probe May 9 riots and take decision on merit to punish the actual culprits
If a fair investigation was carried out into the incident, it would be established that former caretaker chief minister Punjab and incumbent Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and police chief of the province were behind the entire episode. He said that ex-premier Khan was the only hope of the nation and only he could navigate the country out of the prevailing quagmire. Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Gohar Khan said that Khan believed in true democracy, which could be judged from his decision that he awarded tickets to the party’s loyalists and made him the chairman of his party.