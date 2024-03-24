At Gaza border, UN chief says nothing justifies collective punishment of Palestinian people

GAZA - A long line of blocked relief trucks on Egypt’s side of the border with the Gaza Strip where people face starvation is “a moral outrage,” UN Secretary-General Anto­nio Guterres said during a visit to the Rafah cross­ing on Saturday.

It was time for Israel to give an “ironclad com­mitment” for unfettered access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza, said Guterres, who also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The UN would contin­ue to work with Egypt to “streamline” the flow of aid into Gaza, he told reporters in front of the gate of the Rafah cross­ing, an entry point for aid.

“Here from this cross­ing, we see the heart­break and heartlessness of it all. A long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of the gates, the long shadow of starva­tion on the other,” he said. “That is more than tragic. It is a moral outrage.”

“Palestinians in Gaza — children, women, men — remain stuck in a non-stop nightmare,” he said. “I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world who have seen enough,” Guterres said, deploring “communities obliterat­ed, homes demolished, entire families and gen­erations wiped out.”

He also reiterated that “nothing justifies the hor­rific attacks by Hamas” against Israel, trigger­ing the war on October 7 when thousands of Pales­tinian terrorists launched a multi-pronged coordi­nated attack on mostly ci­vilian communities, kill­ing 1,200 and taking 253 others hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says over 32,000 have been killed. “Nothing justi­fies the collective pun­ishment of the Palestin­ian people,” Guterres said Saturday.