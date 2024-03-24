At Gaza border, UN chief says nothing justifies collective punishment of Palestinian people

GAZA - A long line of blocked relief trucks on Egypt’s side of the border with the Gaza Strip where people face starvation is “a moral outrage,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to the Rafah crossing on Saturday.
It was time for Israel to give an “ironclad commitment” for unfettered access to humanitarian goods throughout Gaza, said Guterres, who also called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
The UN would continue to work with Egypt to “streamline” the flow of aid into Gaza, he told reporters in front of the gate of the Rafah crossing, an entry point for aid.
“Here from this crossing, we see the heartbreak and heartlessness of it all. A long line of blocked relief trucks on one side of the gates, the long shadow of starvation on the other,” he said. “That is more than tragic. It is a moral outrage.”
“Palestinians in Gaza — children, women, men — remain stuck in a non-stop nightmare,” he said. “I carry the voices of the vast majority of the world who have seen enough,” Guterres said, deploring “communities obliterated, homes demolished, entire families and generations wiped out.”
He also reiterated that “nothing justifies the horrific attacks by Hamas” against Israel, triggering the war on October 7 when thousands of Palestinian terrorists launched a multi-pronged coordinated attack on mostly civilian communities, killing 1,200 and taking 253 others hostage.
The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says over 32,000 have been killed. “Nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said Saturday.