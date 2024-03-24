Barrister Saif concerned over Punjab government's treatment of Parvez Elahi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has expressed his concern on the Punjab government's treatment of PTI President Parvez Elahi.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he talked about the reported accident of former Punjab chief minister Elahi. It has been reported that the PTI leader suffered injuries after falling on the ground Adiala Jail.

Barrister Saif said the PTI leadership wanted to know facts; whether Parvez Elahi had an accident or he was tortured.

He demanded that a team of doctors from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be given permission to visit him in jail and examine his condition.

If the medical team is not allowed to see Parvez Elahi, the government would take legal action, he added.

On March 19, medical report of Parvez Elahi was presented in the Punjab Assembly by the deputy superintendent of Adiala Jail.

The report, which included an X-ray, revealed that the septuagenarian leader had four ribs fractured after falling in the washroom.