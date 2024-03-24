Sunday, March 24, 2024
Chairman PCB assigns revenue generation task to Directors

Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
LAHORE   -  Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Syed Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting of all PCB Directors here at the National Cricket Academy in order to review and plan revenue generation. 

All the Directors also briefed the chairmanregarding the working of their respective departments. Other agendas also involved HBL PSL promo­tion strategy and deliberation over a Women’s T20 League in Pakistan. COO PCB Salman Naseer and Commissioner HBL PSL Naila Bhatti also at­tended the meeting. 

The Chairman PCB had extensive discussions with all the Directors, including Commercial and Marketing, of the PCB and demanded a thorough revenue generation plan for the Pakistan Cricket Board in the coming times. The chairman instructed the Directors to formulate a vi­able and productive plan to increase the revenue. 

The meeting participants also keenly deliberated over the plans and strategies for the inaugural women’s T20 league in HBL PSL style. Up­grading training facilities to a world-class standard at the National Cricket Academy for both men and women players was also brought to the discussion. 

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi said: “A comprehensive plan must be put in place at all administrative levels to pro­mote cricket countrywide and to uphold the standards of the game being one of the prominent cricketing nations. “The PCB must be made a leading institution for facilitating players of all ages, backgrounds and ar­eas. I want to streamline the working of the board and get rid of administrative is­sues that lead to a decrease in productivity of the board and its employees.”

