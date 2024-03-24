China Focus: European enterprises eye investment opportunities in China’s Hubei

WUHAN - The 2024 Cherry Blossom Viewing: Busi­ness Cooperation & Fortune Global 500 with Hubei, a talk platform, held a series of activities on Thursday in Wuhan, cen­tral China’s Hubei province, with an eye on international cooperation between Eu­ropean enterprises and Hubei.

More than 600 attendees, including diplomatic envoys, representatives of do­mestic and overseas governmental agen­cies and international economic organ­isations, as well as executives of Fortune Global 500 enterprises and well-known multinational companies, were involved in discussions on deepening investment in the Chinese market, promoting green and open development, and enhancing supply chain efficiency.

Hubei is a vital growth pole for the de­velopment of the Yangtze River Econom­ic Belt. It has great market vitality and serves as the financial and technological center of central China. Over the years, the province has been working closely with European countries to facilitate the expansion and improvement of bilateral trade and investment.

According to the provincial department of commerce, Hubei’s total foreign trade volume with Europe was 124.12 billion yuan (about 17.5 billion US dollars) in 2023, up 28.3 percent year on year.

There are about 700 European compa­nies that have invested in Hubei, including 74 Fortune Global 500 firms. Ezhou Hua­hu Airport, located in the city of Ezhou in Hubei, has successfully opened interna­tional freight routes to countries such as Belgium and Germany, and China-Europe freight trains now serve 109 cities in 40 countries across Eurasia, with over 1,000 train trips operated last year.

“We’ve been deeply involved over 40 years in the Chinese market, and we are one of China’s largest foreign investors in electricity generation with nuclear power,” said Fabrice Fourcade, chairman and CEO of EDF (China) Holding Ltd, at a celebration of the 10th anniversary of an agreement to build the Sino-French Wu­han Ecological Demonstration City.

On the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic rela­tions between France and China, EDF is happy and ready to continue deepening cooperation with Hubei for a successful energy transition, Fourcade said.

The event also showcased promising Germany-China cooperation prospects in fields such as green development and rail transportation. Since the Wuhan Sino-German International Industrial Park was constructed more than four years ago, it has attracted 58 foreign-funded enterprises. Germany-based Knorr-Bremse Group established ties with Hubei over 10 years ago, exploring cooperation in the commercial vehicle sector, and it has since participated ex­tensively in the construction of multiple rail transit projects in Wuhan.

By the end of 2023, Knorr-Bremse had contributed to the design of nearly 380 kilometres of rail in Hubei, designing 12 subway and tram lines, and provid­ing safe and reliable daily travel services for millions of Hubei residents, said Eric Bi, president and member of the Knorr-Bremse RVS China Board. Knorr-Bremse will continue increasing its investment in R&D and local capacity-building for key technologies such as braking systems, and it will build an innovative system based on the local supply chain, Bi said.

Hubei is now consolidating its green and high-quality development momen­tum. Since 2016, the province has imple­mented more than 28,000 major tech­nological transformation projects, with energy consumption per unit of GDP decreasing by 20.2 percent, construction land use by 23 percent, and carbon emis­sions by 23.9 percent.

China and Europe are each other’s ma­jor partners in investment and trade, said Ning Jizhe, executive vice chairman of the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges. A long-term, favorable future for China-Europe relations relies on the new achievements of complementary and mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation, he noted.