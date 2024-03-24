China rolls out cross-border trade in services negative lists

BEIJING - China has rolled out national and pilot free trade zone (FTZ) versions of negative lists for cross-border trade in ser­vices to boost opening up, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday. It is the first time that China has formulated a negative list for cross-border trade in services at the national level, according to the min­istry. The national-level list consists of 71 items. The pilot FTZ version of nega­tive list for cross-border trade in services contains 68 items in total, and cov­ers fields including oc­cupational qualifications of natural person, profes­sional services, finance and culture, the ministry said. Such moves are deemed as China’s major measures to align itself with high-stan­dard international econom­ic and trade rules and boost institutional opening up. China released its first neg­ative list in services trade at the Hainan Free Trade Port in July 2021, specifying that domestic and overseas ser­vice providers should enjoy equal access in sectors not on this list, said ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a press conference in No­vember last year.