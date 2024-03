BEIJING - Chi­na’s exports of ships jumped during the first two months of 2024, both in terms of vol­ume and value, official data has shown. China exported a total of 937 ships from January to February, up 59.9 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs. The export value soared 180.6 percent from a year ago to 48.25 billion yuan (about 6.8 billion US dollars) during the two months.