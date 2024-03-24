Sunday, March 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Christian community to observe Palm Sunday today

Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi   -   The Christian community in Pakistan will celebrate the festival of Palm Sunday today (March 24) as elsewhere around the globe. On this occasion, special prayer services will be held in churches in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad while Christian community will organise religious processions at various places in the twin cities. Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Special Representative of Archbishop Rawalpindi Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad for Interfaith Harmony has said that a special prayer procession will be organized by the Christian community starting from Holy Family Primary School Mohalla Raja Sultan Rawalpindi to Holy Family Hospital Church on the occasion of Palm Sunday. Special prayers for national development, safety and prosperity will also be offered on the occasion.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1711253366.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024