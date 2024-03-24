Christian community to observe Palm Sunday today

Rawalpindi - The Christian community in Pakistan will celebrate the festival of Palm Sunday today (March 24) as elsewhere around the globe. On this occasion, special prayer services will be held in churches in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad while Christian community will organise religious processions at various places in the twin cities. Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Special Representative of Archbishop Rawalpindi Islamabad Dr. Joseph Arshad for Interfaith Harmony has said that a special prayer procession will be organized by the Christian community starting from Holy Family Primary School Mohalla Raja Sultan Rawalpindi to Holy Family Hospital Church on the occasion of Palm Sunday. Special prayers for national development, safety and prosperity will also be offered on the occasion.