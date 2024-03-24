Sunday, March 24, 2024
CM advisor lauds KP’s float in Pakistan Day parade

Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Peshawar  -    Advisor to the Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, and Archeology, Zahid Chanzeb, praised the captivating display of tourism and cultural potential on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa float during the Pakistan Day Parade.

He emphasized the abundant tourism potential and diverse cultures across every corner of KP, expressing the province’s commitment to leveraging these assets for the benefit of its people and region. Chanzeb highlighted the concerted efforts aimed at presenting a positive image of the province globally to enhance grassroots tourism promotion.

