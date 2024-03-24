CM orders crackdown against kite-flying after death of youth in Faisalabad

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has expressed her severe indignation over the frequent occurrence of kite flying incidents despite imposition of a ban on it. She ordered to run a campaign for eradication of kite flying across the province. She ordered stern action against those found involved in violating the kite flying ban. The CM ordered the Chief Secretary, district administration and police to ensure implementation on the said orders. On the direction of CM, a notification has been issued in this regard. Maryam Nawaz has sought a report from IG Police about the death incident of a youth due to kite flying in Faisalabad within 48 hours. She directed the IG Police to submit a report after ascertaining those elements found responsible for the death of an innocent youth. CM stated,” Despite imposition of a ban on kite flying under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001, occurrence of such incidents across Punjab is highly deplorable. A crackdown must be launched against those found involved in committing violation of kite flying ban. Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued orders to all supervisory officers to speed up measures to prevent kite flying. He directed that CCPO Lahore, RPOs, DPOs should ensure implementation of Anti-Kite Flying Act. He ordered to take strict and indiscriminate action against kite flying, sellers and manufacturers of metallic strings. He ordered to accelerate an indiscriminate action against the accused involved in manufacturing, sale and use of metallic string and kites. A Punjab Police spokesman said that in the last 24 hours, 39 people were arrested and 38 cases registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act across the province. 761 kites, 57 metallic string wheels were recovered from the possession of the accused.