Economic diplomacy govt’s top priority: Dar

LONDON - Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Saturday said the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would implement a five year road map to put Pakistan on the road of economic prog­ress and bring down in­flation to lessen economic difficulties of the common man. Addressing a press conference here after at­tending the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, he said the 16-month government of Shehbaz Sharif saved Pa­kistan from economic col­lapse after the bad policies of the previous government which devastated economy of the country.

He said Pakistan had vi­sion for nuclear energy since 1960s and despite the scrutiny of the world it con­tinued to harness the bene­fits of nuclear energy. “Now the world is saying that nu­clear and hydro energy are the safest and best for tak­ing on the challenge of cli­mate change.” He said the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League(N) completed various nucle­ar projects and 3800 mega­watts of electricity were added to the national grid.

While representing Paki­stan at the recent nuclear energy summit in Brussels, the FM said he called for aggressive financing from the international financial institutions and multilat­eral institutions. “Nuclear energy is expensive but is environment friendly and the world needs it. We are ready to share our exper­tise with the global commu­nity,” he added.

He said Pakistan was emitting less than one per­cent of the global carbon emissions but was among the 10 most climate vulner­able countries in the world. Pakistan was devastated by the worst floods of its histo­ry in the recent past and the federal government in col­laboration with the provinc­es spent Rs 100 billion on the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people. He said on the sidelines of the nuclear energy summit, he held bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of Tur­kiye, Azerbaijan, UAE and the Director General of the International Atomic Ener­gy Agency (IAEA).

During meetings with the foreign ministers of Turki­ye, United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan, they agreed to enhance cooperation in areas of trade, investment, defence and economy.

During meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister, “we agreed to enhance our bilateral trade volume”.

The minister said he had a productive meeting with the Director General of IAEA who had visited Paki­stan at the inauguration of C5 nuclear power project.

He said during his meeting with the Foreign Minister of UAE, they agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of nu­clear energy. He also held a substantive meeting with the Chinese Vice President and exchanged views on diverse areas of cooperation and he agreed to visit Pakistan in the future, he added.China was all weather friend of Pakistan who supported Pakistan on all issues and at internation­al forums, he remarked. He also told about his meetings with ministers of the Unit­ed Kingdom, during which it was agreed that UK govern­ment would further invest in development projects in Pakistan. He expressed best wishes for King Charles and Princess of Wales who were diagnosed with cancer. To a question about Congres­sional hearings in the Unit­ed States about matters re­lated to Pakistan, he urged that Pakistanis should leave behind politics when they were outside the country and get united.