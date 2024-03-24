Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR - Tragedy struck in Bahawalnagar on Saturday as two separate traffic accidents resulted in the loss of two lives and left four individuals injured. The first incident occurred near 47 Fateh on Hasilpur Road, where a pick-up truck collision with a mo­torcycle led to the untimely demise of Mohammad Nadeem, with two others sustaining injuries. In a second harrowing accident, a high-speed car col­lided with a motorcycle near Ada Mari Mian Sa­hib on Bahawalnagar Arifwala road, claiming the life of motorcycle rider Muhammad Akram, while leaving two individuals, including a woman, in critical condition. The injured victims and the de­ceased were promptly transported to the hospital, and legal proceedings have been initiated by the authorities. These distressing events serve as a stark reminder of the imperative need for height­ened road safety measures to prevent further loss of life on Bahawalnagar’s roads.