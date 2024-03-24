Federal govt seeks thousand acres from Sindh for private export Zone in Thatta

KARACHI - The federal government has requested the Sindh government for a thousand acres of land in Thatta district to establish a private export processing zone for the private sector entity Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited. In a high-level meeting of the Federal Ministry of Industries, it was revealed that Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited requires land in Thatta district to develop a private export processing zone. Representatives from the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Secretary of the Board of Revenue Sindh, Port Qasim representatives, and representatives from the Sindh Investment Department attended the meeting. The Secretary of the Board of Revenue informed the meeting that land, approximately 6 kilometers away from the national highway, is available in Thatta district.