Federal govt seeks thousand acres from Sindh for private export Zone in Thatta

KARACHI - The federal government has requested the Sindh government for a thousand acres of land in Thatta district to estab­lish a private export processing zone for the private sector entity Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Lim­ited. In a high-level meeting of the Fed­eral Ministry of Industries, it was re­vealed that Pakistan Car and Machinery Zones Private Limited requires land in Thatta district to develop a private ex­port processing zone. Representatives from the Federal Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Secretary of the Board of Reve­nue Sindh, Port Qasim representatives, and representatives from the Sindh Investment Department attended the meeting. The Secretary of the Board of Revenue informed the meeting that land, approximately 6 kilometers away from the national highway, is available in Thatta district.