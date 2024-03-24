Federal ombudsman to grant ICCI direct portal access for expedited complaint resolution

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Advisor Shah Mehboob Alam has said that ombudsman office will give a dedicated access to the Islam­abad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to its portal. This move will enable the ICCI to directly file its members’ com­plaints for their quick redressal.

Talking to the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and oth­er office bearers during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Com­merce and Industry, he said that ombudsman office is playing a pivotal role in redressing people complaints with regard to the government agencies by carry­ing out independent, quick and free of cost investigations.

The ICCI President Ahsan Za­far Bakhtawari appreciated the role of the federal ombudsman office in addressing masses’ complaints since its inception and briefed the advisor about the working of the Mediation Coun­cil at the ICCI and expressed the hope that by getting a direct ac­cess to ombudsman office’s por­tal, its members’ complaints will get a quick consideration for the redressal.

On this occasion, former presi­dent ICCI, secretary general UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, execu­tive members Rizwan Chheena, Ch Muhammad Ali, Maqsood Tabish, Ashfaq Chettah, Sheikh Ejaz, former executive member Nasir Chaudhry and former SVP Khalid Chaudhry drew the at­tention of the advisor towards the willfulness of some agencies causing problems for the general public and in particular the busi­ness community. The advisor said that the complaints fall in the jurisdiction of the ombuds­man office will surely be taken up on merit for dispensation.