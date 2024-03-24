Federal ombudsman to grant ICCI direct portal access for expedited complaint resolution

ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Advisor Shah Mehboob Alam has said that ombudsman office will give a dedicated access to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to its portal. This move will enable the ICCI to directly file its members’ complaints for their quick redressal.
Talking to the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and other office bearers during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that ombudsman office is playing a pivotal role in redressing people complaints with regard to the government agencies by carrying out independent, quick and free of cost investigations.
The ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari appreciated the role of the federal ombudsman office in addressing masses’ complaints since its inception and briefed the advisor about the working of the Mediation Council at the ICCI and expressed the hope that by getting a direct access to ombudsman office’s portal, its members’ complaints will get a quick consideration for the redressal.
On this occasion, former president ICCI, secretary general UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, executive members Rizwan Chheena, Ch Muhammad Ali, Maqsood Tabish, Ashfaq Chettah, Sheikh Ejaz, former executive member Nasir Chaudhry and former SVP Khalid Chaudhry drew the attention of the advisor towards the willfulness of some agencies causing problems for the general public and in particular the business community. The advisor said that the complaints fall in the jurisdiction of the ombudsman office will surely be taken up on merit for dispensation.