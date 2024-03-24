Fiscal discipline of country to be driven under IMF direction now: FRIA

LAHORE - The Ferozepur Road Industrial Asso­ciation (FRIA) Senior Vice Chairman Shahbaz Aslam has said that the eco­nomic and fiscal discipline of the coun­try will be driven under the direction of IMF now, leaving little room for the government to make its way, which has not come up with any plan to fix the economy and provide relief to the trade and industry. Higher inflation, rising utility tariffs, growing unem­ployment and, above all, the malaise and despondency among the masses are likely to continue unattended.

Economic vulnerability now looms with political uncertainty at its core. The Moody’s Investors Service has recently given a ‘credit negative’ signal to Paki­stan in the face of prolonged political ambiguity and social tensions over elec­tion results, which will make it tough to approach the IMF for a new programme, weaken external economy and make li­quidity management more challenging.

Shahbaz Aslam said that the privati­sation commission of Pakistan is strug­gling since months to effectively put in place the privatisation of loss-making public sector enterprises; notably, the Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan Inter­national Airlines despite the urgency and concern expressed, time and again, by the IMF. The election held on Feb 8 in Pakistan threw up a number of sur­prises with a significant shift in the country’s political landscape.

The decision-making processes and any constitutional amendment are likely to be driven and influenced more by conflicting self-interests of the coalition partners, watering down the key objectives. This is not what the country needs in these unprecedented times of political and economic chal­lenges confronting the nation.

Pakistan’s government liquidity and external vulnerability risks will remain very high until there is clarity on a cred­ible longer-term financing plan.

It said Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remained ‘very low’ at $8 bil­lion as of Feb 2, 2024, sufficient to cover only about six weeks of imports and well below what was required to meet external financing needs for the next three to four years.

Based on the IMF’s report published in January, Moody’s said Pakistan’s ex­ternal financing needs were about $22 billion in the next fiscal year (Jul-Jun) 2024-25 and about $25 billion annually in fiscal 2026 and 2027. The country will need a longer-term financing plan to meet its very large financing needs for the next few years, after its current IMF programme ends in April 2024.

At present, Pakistan has been as­signed a stable rating of “Caa3” by Moody’s. It said prolonged delays in the formation of a government would in­crease policy and political uncertainty at a time when it faced very challenging macro-economic conditions.

Hopefully, the new coalition govern­ment will be sensitive to the social, economic and fiscal issues of the state, which in the meantime have exacer­bated further. Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is already above 70 percent and the IMF and credit rating agencies es­timate that interest payments on its debt will soak up 50 percent to 60 per­cent of the government’s revenues this year. Debt exceeds legal limit by Rs14.5 trillion. That is the worst ratio of any sizable economy in the world. Every macro fundamental is flashing red; no­tably, growth, debt, revenue mobilisa­tion and investment. Some strong and immediate decisions have to be taken by the new government.