Four outlaws held in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police during a successful operation against the criminal elements, arrested four accused including proclaimed offenders in the limits of Band Korai police station here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, a team of Band Korai Police Station led by the SHO Noor Muhammad Khan conducted successful operations and arrested three proclaimed offenders wanted in attempt of murder case.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Irfan son of Gulzaman, Asif son of Qadir Bakhsh and Jahangir son of Ghulam Shabir resident of Basti Juma Guard.