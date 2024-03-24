Fresh IMF loan needed to support Pakistan’s economy: NBGP Chairman

KARACHI - Chairman of National Busi­ness Group Pakistan, Presi­dent Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial min­ister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that Pakistan needs fresh long-term IMF loan for its economic survival.

Talking to business com­munity on Saturday, he said that in the prevailing situa­tion, economic reforms were significant so that the country can become self-reliant, and he said there was no need for further borrowing.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that borrowing should be stopped as soon as possible; otherwise, the entire debt ser­vicing burden will continue to be shifted to industry and the public. He said that the IMF was the only option to save the country from default.

Due to our continuous breach of promises, the at­titude of the IMF has become inflexible, while the attitude of the friendly countries has also become cold, the busi­ness leader said.

He said that the IMF not only wants the continua­tion of strict policies but also wants to see further increases in electricity and gas prices and prolong interest rates in double digits.

The IMF wants to increase the tax base, sell failed enter­prises, and bring non-tax-pay­ing sectors into the tax net. However, in Pakistan, govern­ments generally cannot do anything other than increase taxes on certain items, result­ing in inflation.

Increasing the burden on the powerful and influen­tial classes has always been avoided, he said, adding that at present, the IMF is some­what satisfied, due to which other creditors are also ready to trust Pakistan, but getting billions of dollars every year to repay old debts and inter­est is not sustainable. At the moment, both the govern­ment and the IMF are giv­ing the good news of a slight reduction in inflation. Still, when electricity and gas be­come more expensive, the cost of production will also increase, which will not re­duce inflation.

There was a clear possibil­ity of a decrease in Pakistan’s exports, and the rich will be hardly affected by the auster­ity policy of the international organization.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has indicated that the burden of reforms will now be shifted to the elite instead of people with low incomes, which is welcome. IMF and the people’s misery are linked because the economy does not flourish under its conditions; it shrinks.

Therefore, we need to stand on our feet through structural reforms as soon as possible so that we do not need loans and some relief can be given to the people. He said that an increase in exports and import substitu­tion is needed, and concrete steps should be taken instead of relying on statements.