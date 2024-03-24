Sunday, March 24, 2024
GCU win Inter- College Ramadan T20 Cup opener

Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
LAHORE  -  Government College Univer­sity (GCU) outclassed MAO College by 93 runs in the first-ever Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup that commenced on Friday night at Gaddafi Sta­dium. Mohammad Ayaz and Rafaqat Hussain excelled for GCU as they helped their side set an impressive target of 185-4. MAO College’s batting order failed to withstand GCU’s bowling attack with all GCU bowlers, with the ex­ception of M Waseem Haider, claiming at least a wicket each. Abu Bakr claimed two successive wickets, Anees Ur Rahman and Hassan Zul­fiqar, in the third over while M Nouman Khan claimed the scalp of MAO College’s Fa­heem Abbas restraining him at 30 off 41. MAO College managed to make 92 runs at the expense of six wickets at the end of the 20th over. Am­roz Yousaf and Rafaqat with 11 runs each persisted on the crease till the last ball.

