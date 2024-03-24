GCU win Inter- College Ramadan T20 Cup opener

LAHORE - Government College University (GCU) outclassed MAO College by 93 runs in the first-ever Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup that commenced on Friday night at Gaddafi Stadium. Mohammad Ayaz and Rafaqat Hussain excelled for GCU as they helped their side set an impressive target of 185-4. MAO College’s batting order failed to withstand GCU’s bowling attack with all GCU bowlers, with the exception of M Waseem Haider, claiming at least a wicket each. Abu Bakr claimed two successive wickets, Anees Ur Rahman and Hassan Zulfiqar, in the third over while M Nouman Khan claimed the scalp of MAO College’s Faheem Abbas restraining him at 30 off 41. MAO College managed to make 92 runs at the expense of six wickets at the end of the 20th over. Amroz Yousaf and Rafaqat with 11 runs each persisted on the crease till the last ball.