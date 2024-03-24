GDP growth rate below potential due to poor efforts to boost growth: APBF

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has said that country’s GDP growth rate has always remained below its potential despite efforts to boost economic growth, as the development of important sectors and investment prospects was hampered by inadequate revenue collection, structural problems, and governance issues.
The APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood asked the government to give priority to the economic recovery, emphasising the necessity of joint efforts to tackle Pakistan’s economic difficulties.
Since it has been causing serious governance and economic issues for years, the cost of goods, food, petrol, and other necessities has increased, and inflation has almost reached 45 percent, which is not bearable for the common man.
On the other hand, there has been an increase in dissatisfaction among the public that no state institution is performing well and to save them from the haughtiness and bad administration pervasive in the system. The only way for this to go from a failure to a success story, as in other countries, is if the federal and provincial governments defy them and pursue fundamental changes in governance, fairness, openness, accountability, and the consistent economic policies minimum for 15 years.
The APBF Chairman Ibrahim Qureshi expressed confidence in the country’s ability to overcome these challenges and highlighted the new government should fulfil the commitment to eradicating poverty and unemployment.
He said that the government should remain steadfast in its commitment to guide Pakistan through its current economic and political challenges, with a focus on unity, effective governance, and public welfare. Ibrahim Qureshi said that the country has had trouble raising enough money to cover its expenses.