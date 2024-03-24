GDP growth rate below potential due to poor efforts to boost growth: APBF

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has said that country’s GDP growth rate has always re­mained below its potential de­spite efforts to boost economic growth, as the development of important sectors and invest­ment prospects was hampered by inadequate revenue collec­tion, structural problems, and governance issues.

The APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood asked the government to give priority to the economic recovery, emphasising the neces­sity of joint efforts to tackle Paki­stan’s economic difficulties.

Since it has been causing seri­ous governance and economic is­sues for years, the cost of goods, food, petrol, and other necessi­ties has increased, and inflation has almost reached 45 percent, which is not bearable for the common man.

On the other hand, there has been an increase in dissatisfac­tion among the public that no state institution is performing well and to save them from the haughtiness and bad admin­istration pervasive in the sys­tem. The only way for this to go from a failure to a success story, as in other countries, is if the federal and provincial governments defy them and pursue fundamental changes in governance, fairness, open­ness, accountability, and the consistent economic policies minimum for 15 years.

The APBF Chairman Ibra­him Qureshi expressed confi­dence in the country’s ability to overcome these challenges and highlighted the new gov­ernment should fulfil the com­mitment to eradicating poverty and unemployment.

He said that the government should remain steadfast in its commitment to guide Pakistan through its current economic and political challenges, with a focus on unity, effective governance, and public welfare. Ibrahim Qureshi said that the country has had trouble raising enough mon­ey to cover its expenses.