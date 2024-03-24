Governance reforms urged to combat climate change issues

SUJAWAL - Speakers at an event organised on Sunday morning under umbrella of Ismaili Civic and Ismaili Volunteer service shed light on importance of protecting environment and the harsh consequences of climate change.
The event organised apropos to international forests day and international rivers in Hussain Abad located some 30 kilometers from Sujawal district highlighted the environmental crisis caused by unabadted deforestation and cessation of water.
A representative of village development organisation Anwer Ali said that tree plantation was instrumental in determining the loss caused by natural disasters including flood and heavy rainfall. He further held that different organisations should work together for protecting ecology of the coastal areas. Director of Ismaili Volunteer service Hussainabad Mr Ahsan sited example of different countries including China and the USA with regard to lessening the threat of climate change and protecting the environment.
He said that plantation drives in Keti bunder and Shahbunnder areas in the recent past had brought significant environmental development in the region and local populs should also contribute to this cause. A representative of Shia Ismaili Council for Thatta and Shahbunnder Mr Niaz Hussain, shared the vision of Prince Karim Aga Khan and Aga Khan Development network towrds environmental development in Pakistan. He said that the spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims had been working since 2015 to lessen the threat of climate change with different countries of the world and Pakistan was on priority. He said that AKDN had reached to an accord with Pakistan Government in 2018 to work on environmental betterment through different projects including tree plantation. Ashraf Ali Khamwani called tree plantation a move for safeguarding upcoming generation from the harsh consequences of climate change. He said that wastage of drinking water and unnecessary use of energy also contributed in inducing climate related crisis in the region. They unanimously agreed that young generation should be motived for tree plantation. The event was attended by a large number of men, women, scouts and girls guide. The event culminated with an awareness walk.