Governance reforms urged to combat climate change issues

SUJAWAL - Speakers at an event organised on Sunday morning under um­brella of Ismaili Civic and Ismaili Volunteer service shed light on importance of protecting envi­ronment and the harsh conse­quences of climate change.

The event organised apropos to international forests day and international rivers in Hussain Abad located some 30 kilome­ters from Sujawal district high­lighted the environmental crisis caused by unabadted deforesta­tion and cessation of water.

A representative of village de­velopment organisation Anwer Ali said that tree plantation was instrumental in determining the loss caused by natural disasters including flood and heavy rain­fall. He further held that differ­ent organisations should work together for protecting ecology of the coastal areas. Director of Ismaili Volunteer service Hus­sainabad Mr Ahsan sited ex­ample of different countries in­cluding China and the USA with regard to lessening the threat of climate change and protecting the environment.

He said that plantation drives in Keti bunder and Shahbunnder areas in the recent past had brought significant environmen­tal development in the region and local populs should also contribute to this cause. A repre­sentative of Shia Ismaili Council for Thatta and Shahbunnder Mr Niaz Hussain, shared the vision of Prince Karim Aga Khan and Aga Khan Development network towrds environmental develop­ment in Pakistan. He said that the spiritual leader of Shia Is­maili Muslims had been working since 2015 to lessen the threat of climate change with different countries of the world and Paki­stan was on priority. He said that AKDN had reached to an accord with Pakistan Government in 2018 to work on environmental betterment through different projects including tree planta­tion. Ashraf Ali Khamwani called tree plantation a move for safe­guarding upcoming generation from the harsh consequences of climate change. He said that wastage of drinking water and unnecessary use of energy also contributed in inducing climate related crisis in the region. They unanimously agreed that young generation should be motived for tree plantation. The event was attended by a large number of men, women, scouts and girls guide. The event culminated with an awareness walk.