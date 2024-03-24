Heart’s Ally: Mushrooms

Hypercholesterolemia, characterised by elevated cholesterol levels, stands as a formidable contributor to cardiovascular diseases. Globally, cardiovascular diseases account for 17.9 million deaths annually, with high cholesterol as a major contributor. In Pakistan, hypercholesterolemia affects 39.3% of the population, making it a significant factor in 1 out of 4 middle-aged adults who have coronary artery disease.
Amidst this health landscape, edible mushrooms have emerged as a beacon of hope with strong nutritional potential and scientific interest. With a surge in demand for nutritious foods, mushrooms have gained traction for their remarkable nutritional profile, phytochemical richness, and potent antioxidants.
A study was carried out to reveal fascinating insights into the nutritional benefits of edible oyster and white button mushrooms. Despite their perishable nature, they are high in protein and fibre content while boasting a low caloric value, making them an ideal addition to healthy dietary choices. Moreover, they are packed with essential minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, and iron, along with water-soluble vitamins crucial for overall health.
One significant finding of the study was the substantial antioxidant activity observed in both mushroom varieties, with oyster mushrooms exhibiting particularly high levels of antioxidants. Additionally, the fatty acids and amino acids profile of mushrooms also supported their powerful nutritional composition, making them a compelling choice for developing healthy dietary options that promote better human health.
The study also explored the bioactive compounds found in oyster and white button mushrooms and their potential beneficial effects on hypercholesterolemia and cardiovascular diseases. Using a hypercholesterolemic rat animal model, the study investigated the hypolipidemic and antioxidant potential of mushroom extracts. The results showed a reduction in cholesterol, triglycerides, and very low-density lipoprotein along with an improvement in high-density lipoprotein levels among rats treated with mushroom extracts.
These findings shed light on mushrooms’ multifaceted benefits, not only as a nutritional powerhouse but also as a potential therapeutic agent in combating cardiovascular health issues. As scientific exploration advances, mushrooms reveal themselves as nature’s healthy food, presenting an enticing prospect for enhancing health outcomes amidst prevalent health challenges.
TOUSEEF IQBAL,
Lahore.