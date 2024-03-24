Sunday, March 24, 2024
Imad Wasim takes back retirement from T20Is ahead of World Cup

Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, on Saturday, came out of international retirement and declared his availability for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to run from June 2 in the USA and the West Indies. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Imad shared that he reconsidered his retirement after meeting PCB officials and will now be available to serve Pakistan in the T20I format. “I am happy to announce that pursuant to meeting PCB officials, I have reconsidered my retirement and am delighted to declare my availability for Pakistan cricket in T20i format lead­ing up to ICC T20i World Cup 2024,” said Imad. “I would like to thank the PCB for reposing trust in me and I would give my very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!” 

