IS Strikes Again

In one of the worst terrorist attacks on Russian soil in decades, IS has claimed responsibility for the attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which has seen the deaths of at least 100 individu­als and left over a hundred injured. As we extend our condolenc­es to the victims of this attack, it is imperative to understand the harsh overarching realities behind this tragedy as well.

Even though IS may have pulled the trigger here, it is clear that NATO has blood on its hands for this affair as well. Even though the US is the first to lay the blame on IS for these attacks and absolve itself, these atrocities are a direct result of decades of reckless in­terventionism by America. The US’ control and dominance in the Middle East, particularly in areas where the IS was birthed, has pro­vided the perfect breeding ground for extremism to flourish, and this influence cannot simply be brushed under the carpet. The US still controls a third of Syria, has a network of bases in Iraq, and has essentially been an architect of instability in these countries along with Libya. Even the birth of the Khorasan affiliation of IS, which was responsible for the latest attack, originated in Afghanistan and is a direct consequence of America’s destructive foreign policies.

Another peculiarity of this attack on Russia is that it is yet an­other attack by IS on an enemy of the United States. The most re­cent target before this was Iran in January earlier this year. The set of countries that have been most recently targeted by IS, name­ly Iran, Afghanistan, and even Pakistan, show that there is an ob­servable pattern of events here, and may give global entities a clue about who may be IS’ next target.

Nevertheless, if there is a global game of power underlying these attacks, it must not remain unchecked. As the world grapples with another act of terror, it may be time for some soul-searching in Washington as well. The US cannot simply pretend to be an in­nocent bystander in all of this, as their actions have continually fanned flames of extremism.

Meaningful change will come with a reassessment of the role the US plays outside its borders, and the victims of these attacks de­serve some level of accountability from all those involved in the creation of these circumstances.