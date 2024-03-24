Kharlachi border crossing reopened

KURRAM - The Pak-Afghan border crossing at Kharlachi terminal in Kurram district has resumed operations for trade and movement after a six-day hiatus. The closure of the Afghan border had not only caused inconvenience for the general public in terms of movement, but it had also posed challenges for people with loaded vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud announced the resumption of trade activities with Afghanistan at the Kharlachi terminal. The closure of the border occurred on Monday in response to firing incidents triggered by mortar shell attacks originating from Afghanistan’s Boreki village in Kurram district.

The decision to reopen the Afghan border was reached following successful negotiations between officials and diplomatic representatives from both sides of the international route.