Kite flying strictly banned in Multan, says DC

MULTAN - District administration decided to implement zero-tolerance policy to stop kite flying. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer in his message to the citizens said that police and district administration have formed special raiding teams as per directions of Pun­jab government.

Strict legal action has been initiated against the anti- social elements in­volved in making kites and chemical threads while crackdown is also being started against the kite flying youth.

He request the people of Multan to discourage the kite flying elements and identity them and keep your chil­dren away from this bloody game oth­erwise strict legal action would be tak­en. Bloody sports like kite flying have been strictly banned by the Punjab government as innocent lives are lost every year due to this bloody sport car­ried out by a few elements in the name of entertainment. In a similar incident in Faisalabad, an innocent youth was died by the strings of a bloody kite.

POLICE TO LAUNCH CRACKDOWN AGAINST KITE FLYING

District police decided to launch grand crackdown against kite flying in the city. City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali has directed to form special teams to prevent kite flying and selling and indiscriminate action against the re­sponsible people.

CPO also appealed to parents to keep close eye on their children and keep them away from life-threatening sports like kite flying. Citizens have been requested to show proof of being responsible citizens by reporting kite flying to the police by helpline 15.

He said that hundreds of lives have been lost due to the use of metal strings during kite flying and thou­sands of kite flyers are living disabled lives due to falling from roofs. Citizens should not allow their rooftops to be used for kite flying, otherwise legal ac­tion will be taken against kite sellers and kite flyers.