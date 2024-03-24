Sunday, March 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM stresses on justice, equality, rule of law

Agencies
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, emphasized on Saturday the collective duty to lead the country towards development while upholding justice, equality, transparency, and the rule of law. Reflecting on the significance of March 23, he highlighted the arduous struggle and sacrifices made by Muslims in the subcontinent for the establishment of Pakistan.

In his special message, Ali Amin Gandapur paid homage to the relentless efforts and sacrifices of the ancestors, underscoring the importance of their endeavors in laying the foundation of the beloved nation. 

He stressed the contemporary responsibility to contribute to the survival, security, and stability of the nation. Furthermore, Ali Amin emphasized the imperative role of citizens in shaping Pakistan as a great and truly Islamic welfare state. He underscored that the establishment of Pakistan was made possible through the mutual agreement and unity of our forefathers, calling for continued unity and collaboration towards national progress.

Punjab CM directs to start campaign to stop kite flying across province

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1711253366.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024