Sunday, March 24, 2024
KP Governor honours 59 figures with civil awards

Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali, has conferred civil awards upon 59 individuals for their exceptional achievements in various fields.

Among the honorees, six individuals received the Tamghae- Shujaat, two were awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, 14 were acknowledged with the Pride of Performance award, and 37 were granted the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Dr Nadeem Jan and Dr Asmat Afridi were among those who received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Additionally, Ghulam Ali presented the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz to his son, Zubair Ali, who currently serves as the mayor of Peshawar. Some notable recipients of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz include Dr Umar Shahbaz, Dr Muhammad Ismail, Dr Kashif Kifayat, Dr Amjad Mahmood, Amjad Aziz Malik, Ajab Gul, Muhammad Waseem, Danish Atlas, Prof Dr Shaukat Saeed, Dr Sardar Khan, Dr Abdul Naeem, Abdul Batin Farooqi, Almas Khan Khalil, Fazal Wahab Dard, and Prof Gul Rahim.

Furthermore, six individuals were honored with the Tamghae- Shujaat: Farman Ullah, Azmat Ali Shah, Mujib Ullah, Mishkat Ullah, Ashfaq Ahmad, and Mujib Ullah Shah. Recipients of the Pride of Performance award included Noor Din Ilyas, Hamayun Khan, Dr Umar Shahbaz Khan, Dr Kashif Kifayat, Dr Amjad Mahboob, Gulab Khel, Ajab Gul, Ishrat Abbas, Shakir Zeb, Ajab Khan, Prof Hassam Uddin, Ahmad Hussain, and Aziz Ijaz, along with Muhammad Khalil.

Our Staff Reporter

