Man slits wife’s throat after dispute

KASHMORE - An angry husband killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged knife in Kashmore district of inte­rior Sindh after an argument over domestic issue on Sat­urday. Deceased 30-year-old Shahida was mother of four children. After the incident, police reached the crime scene and arrested accused Asif Mirani. The incident oc­curred in Kashmore’s Guddu Police Station’s limits. Af­ter the gruesome incident, panic gripped the area while neighbours and relatives ex­pressed condolences with the parents of the victim.