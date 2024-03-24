Sunday, March 24, 2024
Man slits wife’s throat after dispute

Agencies
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KASHMORE   -   An angry husband killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged knife in Kashmore district of inte­rior Sindh after an argument over domestic issue on Sat­urday. Deceased 30-year-old Shahida was mother of four children. After the incident, police reached the crime scene and arrested accused Asif Mirani. The incident oc­curred in Kashmore’s Guddu Police Station’s limits. Af­ter the gruesome incident, panic gripped the area while neighbours and relatives ex­pressed condolences with the parents of the victim.

Agencies

