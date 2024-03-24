Man slits wife’s throat after dispute

KASHMORE - An angry husband killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged knife in Kashmore district of interior Sindh after an argument over domestic issue on Saturday. Deceased 30-year-old Shahida was mother of four children. After the incident, police reached the crime scene and arrested accused Asif Mirani. The incident occurred in Kashmore’s Guddu Police Station’s limits. After the gruesome incident, panic gripped the area while neighbours and relatives expressed condolences with the parents of the victim.