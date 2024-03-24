Mechanism being devised to earn revenue from sports facilities

LAHORE - A high profile meeting of Punjab Sports Department presided over by Direc­tor General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal discussed self-sustainable model of sports facilities, youth talent hunt programme and mainte­nance of sports facilities here at National Hockey Stadium. Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab said that CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz gave special significance to Sports Department of the province and to live up to the expectations set by CM Pun­jab, all the sports officers of the province need to instill more responsible approach in their day-to-day official affairs and performances. He said that as per vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Sports Board Punjab will take all possible measures to earn maximum revenue from all provincial sports facilities. He directed all divisional and district sports officers of the province to provide com­plete information and pro­posals on a prescribed form about the revenue earning capacity and prospects of their respective sports facili­ties. “We are fully focusing on making our sports facilities profitable under the direc­tions of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz,” he added.