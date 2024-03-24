Minister orders probe into death of youth by wrong injection

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Qasim Ali Shah, has taken notice of the news regarding the death of a young boy allegedly due to a wrongful injection administered by a quack. He has directed the Health Care Commission to investigate the matter. Expressing regret over the young boy’s death, Minister of Health Qasim Ali Shah stated that no unregistered clinic or practitioner should be allowed to play with someone’s life. He highlighted that a crackdown on clinics and hospitals across the province is underway, targeting quacks, and urged the public to seek treatment from certified doctors. In compliance with the Health Minister’s directives, the Director Licensing and Registration has deputed a team, including Chief Inspector Asadullah Khan and Inspector Shahid Iqbal, to investigate the incident.

According to initial information gathered by the team, the Jehanzeb Jan Medicos clinic in Swabi, which was previously sealed by the Health Care Commission as an unauthorized clinic on March 4th, is allegedly involved in the incident. Initial reports suggest that the practitioner at this clinic referred to himself as an operation theatre technician but failed to produce any documents, leading to the clinic’s closure. Chief Inspector of the Health Care Commission reported that the practitioner reopened the clinic after breaking the seal himself and resumed practice, thus violating the law. Before the Health Care Commission officials could reach the clinic, locals had already reported the quack to the police, resulting in the filing of an FIR.

The alleged quack is currently under police custody, and the clinic has been sealed once again. The quack is scheduled to appear before the De-Sealing Committee on March 27th. Chief Inspector stated that the cause of the young boy’s death could be determined only after the post-mortem report is received.