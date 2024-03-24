Nationalist party workers join national mainstream on Pakistan Day

LARKAMA - The nationalist workers seemed happy to bid farewell to their na­tionalist parties and join the na­tional mainstream on this Pakistan Day. The leaders and workers of other organizations including Jasqam, Jasaf, Jasmam and other organizations have expressed their resolve to live and die for Pakistan.

During a joint news confer­ence at Press Club Larkana on Saturday, the patriotic Pakistanis welcomed Jismam’s Saddam Unar, Gulab Bhutto, and SRA Aamir Khawar and Nizamuddin Nandwani. During the news con­ference, Shiraz Saduzai, Masoom Shah and others of Jasqam said that organizations like Jasqam and Jasmam Jasaf were follow­ing the anti-nation agenda and the peace-loving youth of Sindh were being misled. Leaders of nationalist parties are following anti-national agencies.

They are lost in the comforts of the country by taking money from abroad, from today our life and death is for our dear motherland Pakistan. They further said that our life and death is for Pakistan, we are standing with the border guarding forces of Pakistan

BEGUM NUSRAT BHUTTO BIRTHDAY CELEBRATED: KHUHRO

Sindh People’s Party President and Senator Nisar Khuhro paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her birthday and saying that Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of resistance against non-demo­cratic forces.,and suffered hard­ships but did not bow down.