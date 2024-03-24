No honeymoon: A bumpy road ahead for ruling alliance

ISLAMABAD - Though the newly formed PDM.2 government is seemingly running its matters smoothly, yet plethora of challenges especially for its ruling party [PML-N] are set to start not only from opposition side but also expectedly by its allies.
Obviously, the ruling party in the coalition government always has to run the government with patience as it has to continuously bear criticism by the opposition over its policies and it has never been in a position to annoy its coalition partners due to many reasons. The incumbent government has to face first political show of power by the PTI expectedly in coming months, as the stalwarts of PTI has started hinting at launching long march against the government. This government has over two-month period for introducing a balanced budget, which is again a difficult task in the given circumstances. The rest of allies, mainly PPP, are not the part of federal cabinet so all the blame will be shifted on the ruling party. Though other main allies including MQM-P and JUI-F have not openly expressed reservations to the ruling party but they would not spare it if required share not given during the distribution of Chairmanships of parliamentary committees. The government, in the second session of its 16th National Assembly, will start the formation of National Assembly Standing Committees. The distribution of Chairmanships is allotted mainly to major political forces from treasury benches, so the Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] will not be shy to grab Chairmanships of important Standing Committees, background discussions with senior politicians revealed. The MQM-P, they said, are also interested in taking Chairmanships of some main parliamentary committees. Political observers viewed that this ruling party has not even enjoyed its Honeymoon period (First 100 days after the formation of the government). Normally, the governments are given first hundred days by the opposition to settle the matters, as after this period they open the dissenting chorus on each matter. The second session of the national assembly is likely to be summoned in the next week. The opposition, mainly the members of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has planned to give tough time to the government over its economic policies and other political matters. Political and constitutional experts viewed that a bumpy road ahead for this government not on political but also on economic front, so it to run its government cautiously.