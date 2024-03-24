OGDCL’s ESG committee reviews progress on policy implementation framework

ISLAMABAD - The Environmental, Social, and Gover­nance (ESG) Committee of the Board of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) held a meeting under the chair­manship of Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai at the OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad. The committee discussed the company’s ESG policy, Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the ESG committee, and the implementation framework. The committee of the board reviewed progress on the ESG policy im­plementation framework and discussed the material topics to be covered in the upcoming OGDCL ESG report for the year 2024. The committee members appreci­ated the efforts of the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) team of OGDCL, em­phasising the importance of ensuring data reliability to uphold transparency in re­porting practices.

During the meeting, the committee members also raised pertinent questions concerning the implementation plan, ma­terial topics, outcomes of the process, and the identification of potential gaps. These discussions were crucial to effectively plan and manage impacts, and facilitate OG­DCL’s contributions towards sustainable development.

Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai, Chairman of the OGDCL’s ESG Committee, remarked, “At OGDCL, we are deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of envi­ronmental stewardship, social responsibil­ity, and corporate governance. Our ongo­ing efforts underscore our commitment to fostering sustainable practices and creat­ing long-term value for all stakeholders