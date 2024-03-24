OGDCL’s ESG committee reviews progress on policy implementation framework

ISLAMABAD - The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee of the Board of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai at the OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad. The committee discussed the company’s ESG policy, Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the ESG committee, and the implementation framework. The committee of the board reviewed progress on the ESG policy implementation framework and discussed the material topics to be covered in the upcoming OGDCL ESG report for the year 2024. The committee members appreciated the efforts of the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) team of OGDCL, emphasising the importance of ensuring data reliability to uphold transparency in reporting practices.
During the meeting, the committee members also raised pertinent questions concerning the implementation plan, material topics, outcomes of the process, and the identification of potential gaps. These discussions were crucial to effectively plan and manage impacts, and facilitate OGDCL’s contributions towards sustainable development.
Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai, Chairman of the OGDCL’s ESG Committee, remarked, “At OGDCL, we are deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance. Our ongoing efforts underscore our commitment to fostering sustainable practices and creating long-term value for all stakeholders