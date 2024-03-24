Sunday, March 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One killed, 10 hurt in road mishap

Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  A motorcyclist was crushed to death while 10 passengers sustained inju­ries as over speeding bus overturned at Multan road here Saturday. Ac­cording to details, the passenger bus was going to Vehari from Burewala and went uncontrolled due to over speeding and overturned by crush­ing motorcyclists near Channu Morr Multan road. As a result, motorcycle rider Altaf Hussain resident of 539/EB died on the spot while another sustained serious injuries. Nine passengers also sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital. The condition of two injured was said to be critical while minor injured were discharged after providing first aid.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1711166671.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024