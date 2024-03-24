Sunday, March 24, 2024
Over 565,452 relief hampers distributed

Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  Over 565,452 relief ham­pers have so far been delivered to deserv­ing people at their doorsteps under the Nigehban Ramazan package across the division. According to official sources, over 13,636 relief hampers were delivered across the division on Satur­day. In district Faisala­bad, 215,692 ration bags have so far been provided at people’s doors while in Jhang 165,066, in Toba Tek Singh 102,058 and in Chiniot district 84,436 bags provided. Sepa­rately, the Price Con­trol Magistrates held 12,444 inspections in various markets and bazaars. They im­posed Rs 728,500 fine on 351 profiteers and hoarders. They regis­tered 4 cases, arrested 66 shopkeepers and sealed 5 shops.

