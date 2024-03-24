Sunday, March 24, 2024
Pakistan condemns horrendous attack in Moscow

Our Staff Reporter
March 24, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan condemned the deadly attack at a concert hall in Moscow and expressed solidarity with Russia, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the horrendous attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow. We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims. At this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and Government of the Russian Federation,” the statement said. Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday strongly con­demned the terrorist at­tack in Moscow, Russia, last night which resulted in loss of many lives and injuries to several others. On X, the prime minister, while strongly condemn­ing the heinous attack in Moscow, extended heart­felt condolences to the families of the victims. “Pakistan stands with Rus­sia at this difficult time,” he further posted. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, on his X account, strongly con­demned the dastardly ter­rorist attack in Moscow and prayed for the victims and their families.

Our Staff Reporter

