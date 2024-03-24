Pakistan Day celebrated in Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Day was observed with na­tional enthusiasm here in the Karachi on Saturday (March 23) to commem­orate the historical Lahore Resolu­tion passed on 23rd of March1940 at Minto Park and after independence it was named after Allama Iqbal Park.

The flag hoisting ceremony was organized by Board of Management Quaid-e-Azam House Museum. The students of different schools at­tended the ceremony besides other guests.On this occasion, national an­them was played while students also marched past on the drum beats.

Meanwhile, Federal Maritime Af­fairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Tessori, Provincial Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Mayor Ka­rachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other dignitaries visited the mau­soleum of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid tributes to him on the occa­sion of Pakistan Day.

They laid floral wreaths on the grave and offered Fateha. On this occasion, prayers for the development prosper­ity of the country were offered. Fed­eral Minister for Maritime Affairs Qa­iser Ahmed Shaikh along with senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Bashir Memon and Nehal Hashmi visited the Quaid’s mausoleum and laid wreath and offered Fateha.

The Federal Minister also inked his comments in the visitor’s book. Gov­ernor Kamran Khan Tessori, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon and the Mayor Karachi Murtaza. Wahab also inked comments in the visitor’s book.

A large number of people also vis­ited Quaid’s mausoleum to pay hom­age to the Father of the Nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day. A ceremo­ny was also held at Governor House for award distribution among promi­nent personalities of the province of Sindh who rendered their services for the country.