Pakistan Day celebrated in KP with national zeal, enthusiasm

Peshawar - Pakistan Day was celebrated with immense zeal and fervor across various regions of Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Hazara division, Dera Ismail Khan (DIKhan), and Mohmand district. The celebrations were marked by a series of events paying homage to the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers and reaffirming the commitment to the progress and prosperity of the country.

In KP and the merged districts, the day commenced with special prayers in mosques, followed by seminars, declamation contests, rallies, and functions held in all districts. Speakers highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day and the relentless struggle of the forefathers for a separate homeland. Advisor to Chief Minister on Youth Affairs, Syed Fakar Jehan, emphasized carrying forward the vision of the forefathers for the betterment of the nation. .

Similarly, Hazara division observed Pakistan Day with grandeur, conducting flag hoisting ceremonies and special prayers in districts like Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Torghar, and Battagraam. Deputy Commissioner Haripur Khan Muhammad emphasized the historical significance of the Lahore Resolution and urged citizens to contribute actively to the nation’s protection and development.

DI Khan celebrated Pakistan Day with Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi highlighting Pakistan’s unique status globally and emphasizing the collective responsibility of citizens towards the nation’s progress and security. The ceremony at Government Primary School No. 1 City served as a platform to honor the sacrifices of Pakistan’s forefathers, with students participating in various activities to pay homage to national heroes.

Mohmand district also joined the nationwide celebrations with a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ghalanai. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham Ul Haq, along with district officials, police officers, elders, and media members, participated in the event. Special prayers were offered for the prosperity and solidarity of the country, highlighting the significance of unity and patriotism among the people of Mohmand District.

Throughout these celebrations, the spirit of unity, patriotism, and commitment to the nation’s progress resonated, echoing the sentiments of “Pakistan Zindabad” as a testament to the enduring love for the country.