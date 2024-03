Pakistan Day: President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sat­urday conferred Pakistan’s high­est civil awards on a number of citizens of Pakistan as well as for­eign nationals in recognition of their distinction, excellence, con­tributions and show of valour in different fields. The awards were conferred in an investiture cer­emony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr which was attended by ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and family members of the recip­ients of the awards.

Following were the recipients of

NISHAN –E-IMITIAZ :-

Muhammad Hafeez Qureshi (late) (nuclear science), Iftikhar Hussain Arif (literature poety), Is­lahuddin Siddiqui (hockey), Syed Qaim Ali Shah (public service), Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq (pub­lic service), Dr Shamshad Akhtar (public service), Air Marshal (retd) Najib Akhtar (public service).

HILAL-E-IMITIAZ:-

Brig. Syed Sarfraz Ali (Late) Strategic Planning & Develop­ment Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig (Science) Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed (Education) Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan (Education) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar (Edu­cation/ Medical Sciences) Rahat Ali Khan Arts (Qawwali/ Sing­ing) Mohammad Ahmed Shah Arts (Culture) Mehmood Ahmed Tahir Bhatti (Film Direction & Fashion Designing) Muhammad Anwar Masood Literature (Po­etry) Zahid Malik (Late) (Jour­nalism), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib (Social Services), Ahmad Irfan Aslam (Public Service), Raja Naeem Akbar (Public Service), Lt. Gen. (R) Muhammad Akram Khan (Public Service), Brig. Atif Rafique (Public Service), Dr. Mu­hammad Jehanzeb Khan (Public Service), Syed Tariq Fatemi (Pub­lic Service), Tariq Bajwa (Public Service), Tariq Mahmood Pasha (Public Service), Shahid Khan (Public Service), Sibtain Fazal Haleem (Public Service), Capt. (R) Zahid Saeed (Public Service), Zahid Akhtar Zaman (Public Ser­vice), Mufti Abdul Shakoor (late) (Public Service), Nasir Mahmood Khosa (Public Service), Javaid Aslam (Public Service), Fawad Hasan Fawad (Public Service), Dr. Usman Anwar (Public Ser­vice), Prof. Dr. Adil Najam (Edu­cation), Bilal Siddique Kahmya­na, Tanweer Ahmed,

HILAL-E-QUAID-E-AZAM:-

Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman, Khal­ifa Bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Yong Ye, Knut Ostby, Philippe Steinmetz, Dr. Sebastian Paust, Michal Ross­man and Samantha Power.

SITARA-E-SHUJAAT

Tariq Mahmood (Gallantry), Muhammad Aamir Naseem (Gallantry), Majid Saleem Ma­lik (Gallantry), Akhtar Hayat Khan (Gallantry), Lt. Cdr. (R) Muqaddas Haider (Gallantry), Muhammad Younas (Shaheed), Nizam Ullah (Shaheed), RaHat Saleem (Shaheed), Ghulam Ab­bas Laghari (Shaheed), Abdul Latif Nok (Shaheed), Muham­mad Saeed Ahmed (Shaheed), Ajmal Masih (Late), Muham­mad Ramzan (Shaheed), Shams Ullah (Shaheed), Muhammad Sohrab (Shaheed) Gallantry, Asad Ullah Khan (Shaheed), Israr Muhammad, Zia Ullah Khan, Mir Zubair Mahmood and Muhammad Adnan.

HILAL-E-SHUJAAT:-

Mushtaq Ahmed Sukehra (gal­lantry).

SITARA-E-IMTIAZ:-

Shama Hafeez, Qari Hafiz Bu­zurg Shah Al Azhari, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta, Faakhir Mehmood, Jharna Basak Shab­nam, Naila Kiani, Shoaib Anwar Malik, Fahad Haroon, Muham­mad Sarwar Gondal, Dr Kazim Niaz, Muhammad Sulaeh Ahmed Foruqui, Farhan Faruqui, Dr Muhammad Farooque Hassan, Duraid Qureshi, Yasir Malik and Abdul Quddoos Bizenjo.

PRESIDENT PRIDE OF PER­FORMANCE:-

Farrah Mahmood Rana, Suhail Sarwar Sultan Warraich, Lt. Gen Ahsan Gulrez and Lt Col. Junaid Ali Zulfiqar.

SITARA-E QUAID-E-AZAM:-

Husein EF Kavazovich, Salma Salman Zahid,

TAMGHA-E-SHUJA’AT:-

Muhammad Usman, Syed Amer Akhtar and Muhammad Bilal Riaz Burki.

TAMGHA-E-IMTIAZ:-

Dr Muhammad Usman Akram, Pro Dr Rizwan Taj, Waqar Maq­sood Satti, Fahad Saleem Malik, Prof Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Dr Farooq Adil, Rashid Mahmood, Aisha Khan, Muhammad Tanvir Butt, Faisal Saddique Khan, Dr Rizwan Taj, Prof Dr Riazwana Chaudhri, Muhammad Zubair Shaheen, Murlidhar Dawani, Sarah Ahmed, Dr Khalid Bin Shaheen and Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, Dr Manzoor Ahmed late, Allah Ditta Abbasi late and Shamim Ashraf Khawaja late. While Abdullah Al Matahari was awarded Sitara e Pakistan.