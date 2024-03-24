Sunday, March 24, 2024
Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa Policy’

While Pakistan’s trade volume with Africa has reached its historical milestone, the trade balance has been heavily tilted in favour of the latter since 2015.

Faiza Abid
March 24, 2024
Pakistan’s strategic pivot to­wards Africa exhibits a sig­nificant shift in the state’s foreign policy trajectory, signalling a commitment towards har­nessing the untapped po­tential of the continent. Despite Africa boasting an impressive economy valued at US$ 3.1 tril­lion, Pakistan’s engage­ment with the continent has historically been marred by neglect, resulting in the failure to exploit the vast economic oppor­tunities the region offered. How­ever, in recent years, Pakistan has become fully cognisant of the geo-strategic and geo-economic impor­tance of Africa. Therefore, in 2019, Pakistan launched its Engage Afri­ca Policy, aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with African countries.

The policy started bearing fruit soon after its inception. It played a significant role in strengthen­ing commercial ties between Pak­istan and Africa. For example, de­spite stagnant trade figures in the previous years, the trade volume between the two sides surged to US$ 6.94 billion in 2022. This in­crease can be attributed to policy initiatives, such as the Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Confer­ences (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibitions (SCE). These events served as platforms for fostering dialogue, networking, and explor­ing trade opportunities, resulting in tangible outcomes.

Furthermore, under the policy, trade wings in six African countries have been established, including Algeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Tan­zania, to promote trade and devel­opment. Similarly, Pakistan’s par­ticipation in international trade fairs has opened up new avenues for trade and economic coopera­tion. For example, participation in Khartoum in January 2021 resulted in business transactions amounting to approximately $2 million, with deals worth $3 million between Pakistani exporters and Sudanese buyers currently on the cards.

While Pakistan’s Engage Africa Policy can be deemed as a step in the right direction, there exist sev­eral deficiencies in the foreign pol­icy arena that require urgent atten­tion. While Pakistan’s trade volume with Africa has reached its histori­cal milestone, the trade balance has been heavily tilted in favour of the latter since 2015. This can be attrib­uted to a number of reasons. First, Pakistan faces anti-dumping duties on exports to several African coun­tries. While these duties are levied to protect domestic industries from unfair international competition, it has generated challenges for Paki­stani exporters by limiting their ac­cess to certain markets and restrict­ing their ability to diversify their consumer base. In a prominent case, the imposition of anti-dump­ing duties on Pakistan’s exports to South Africa, varying from 14 per­cent to 77 percent, resulted in con­siderable a loss of US$ 67.8 million in its Portland cement exports.

Second, tariff discrepancies have hindered Pakistan’s export com­petitiveness in African markets. For example, While Pakistan faces an average tariff of 11 percent on its tea imports from Kenya, its pri­mary export to Kenya encounters a much higher average tariff rate of 35 percent. Such a situation affects Pakistan’s market share in Afri­can markets, allowing competitors with lower tariff burdens to gain a larger share of the market.

Third, the ongoing urbanisation trend in Africa, along with the bur­geoning potential of African mar­kets, has sparked international competition, with states, such as the United States, China and In­dia vying for market dominance in the region. This has made it chal­lenging for Pakistan to make its in­roads into the African market and establishing its niche.

Pakistan must rectify these imbal­ances and generate a level playing for itself. To begin, Pakistan needs to leverage its prevailing strengths to tap into African markets. For ex­ample, the African region grapples with significant health crises char­acterised by prevalent diseases, such as malaria, typhoid, dengue fever, etc. A situation like this pres­ents an opportunity for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector to collabo­rate with pertinent stakeholders in Africa to address these issues. This also aligns with the current goal of Pakistan’s government to signifi­cantly expand its pharmaceutical exports to US$ 5 billion.

Next, fostering balanced com­mercial ties with African markets requires robust marketing strate­gies, incorporating comprehensive mechanisms aimed at leveraging Duty-Free Agreements across the region. In this regard, business and governments can closely collaborate with foreign missions and diplomat­ic channels to negotiate favourable trade terms. Moreover, marketing strategies must be tailored to lo­cal preferences and cultural nuanc­es. For instance, in the textile sector, Pakistan can adapt fabric preferenc­es, colours, and designs according to the tropical climate of Africa.

Additionally, Pakistan’s engage­ment with Africa can be further strengthened through cross-cultur­al diplomacy. Cricket diplomacy can play a significant role here. Not only it will boost cross-cultural inter­connectedness, but it will also open avenues for the promotion of Pak­istani products in African markets.

All in all, Pakistan’s Engage Africa Policy is an ambitious undertaking by Pakistan with the indispensable goal of generating a strategic part­nership based on mutual respect and prosperity. By embracing the di­verse opportunities Africa presents, Pakistan can contribute meaning­fully to regional stability, economic prosperity, and global cooperation, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous future for both regions.

Faiza Abid
The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. She can be reached at info@casslhr.com

