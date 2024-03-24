Pakistan’s strategic pivot to­wards Africa exhibits a sig­nificant shift in the state’s foreign policy trajectory, signalling a commitment towards har­nessing the untapped po­tential of the continent. Despite Africa boasting an impressive economy valued at US$ 3.1 tril­lion, Pakistan’s engage­ment with the continent has historically been marred by neglect, resulting in the failure to exploit the vast economic oppor­tunities the region offered. How­ever, in recent years, Pakistan has become fully cognisant of the geo-strategic and geo-economic impor­tance of Africa. Therefore, in 2019, Pakistan launched its Engage Afri­ca Policy, aimed at strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with African countries.

The policy started bearing fruit soon after its inception. It played a significant role in strengthen­ing commercial ties between Pak­istan and Africa. For example, de­spite stagnant trade figures in the previous years, the trade volume between the two sides surged to US$ 6.94 billion in 2022. This in­crease can be attributed to policy initiatives, such as the Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Confer­ences (PATDC) and Single Country Exhibitions (SCE). These events served as platforms for fostering dialogue, networking, and explor­ing trade opportunities, resulting in tangible outcomes.

Furthermore, under the policy, trade wings in six African countries have been established, including Algeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Tan­zania, to promote trade and devel­opment. Similarly, Pakistan’s par­ticipation in international trade fairs has opened up new avenues for trade and economic coopera­tion. For example, participation in Khartoum in January 2021 resulted in business transactions amounting to approximately $2 million, with deals worth $3 million between Pakistani exporters and Sudanese buyers currently on the cards.

While Pakistan’s Engage Africa Policy can be deemed as a step in the right direction, there exist sev­eral deficiencies in the foreign pol­icy arena that require urgent atten­tion. While Pakistan’s trade volume with Africa has reached its histori­cal milestone, the trade balance has been heavily tilted in favour of the latter since 2015. This can be attrib­uted to a number of reasons. First, Pakistan faces anti-dumping duties on exports to several African coun­tries. While these duties are levied to protect domestic industries from unfair international competition, it has generated challenges for Paki­stani exporters by limiting their ac­cess to certain markets and restrict­ing their ability to diversify their consumer base. In a prominent case, the imposition of anti-dump­ing duties on Pakistan’s exports to South Africa, varying from 14 per­cent to 77 percent, resulted in con­siderable a loss of US$ 67.8 million in its Portland cement exports.

Second, tariff discrepancies have hindered Pakistan’s export com­petitiveness in African markets. For example, While Pakistan faces an average tariff of 11 percent on its tea imports from Kenya, its pri­mary export to Kenya encounters a much higher average tariff rate of 35 percent. Such a situation affects Pakistan’s market share in Afri­can markets, allowing competitors with lower tariff burdens to gain a larger share of the market.

Third, the ongoing urbanisation trend in Africa, along with the bur­geoning potential of African mar­kets, has sparked international competition, with states, such as the United States, China and In­dia vying for market dominance in the region. This has made it chal­lenging for Pakistan to make its in­roads into the African market and establishing its niche.

Pakistan must rectify these imbal­ances and generate a level playing for itself. To begin, Pakistan needs to leverage its prevailing strengths to tap into African markets. For ex­ample, the African region grapples with significant health crises char­acterised by prevalent diseases, such as malaria, typhoid, dengue fever, etc. A situation like this pres­ents an opportunity for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector to collabo­rate with pertinent stakeholders in Africa to address these issues. This also aligns with the current goal of Pakistan’s government to signifi­cantly expand its pharmaceutical exports to US$ 5 billion.

Next, fostering balanced com­mercial ties with African markets requires robust marketing strate­gies, incorporating comprehensive mechanisms aimed at leveraging Duty-Free Agreements across the region. In this regard, business and governments can closely collaborate with foreign missions and diplomat­ic channels to negotiate favourable trade terms. Moreover, marketing strategies must be tailored to lo­cal preferences and cultural nuanc­es. For instance, in the textile sector, Pakistan can adapt fabric preferenc­es, colours, and designs according to the tropical climate of Africa.

Additionally, Pakistan’s engage­ment with Africa can be further strengthened through cross-cultur­al diplomacy. Cricket diplomacy can play a significant role here. Not only it will boost cross-cultural inter­connectedness, but it will also open avenues for the promotion of Pak­istani products in African markets.

All in all, Pakistan’s Engage Africa Policy is an ambitious undertaking by Pakistan with the indispensable goal of generating a strategic part­nership based on mutual respect and prosperity. By embracing the di­verse opportunities Africa presents, Pakistan can contribute meaning­fully to regional stability, economic prosperity, and global cooperation, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous future for both regions.

Faiza Abid

The writer is a researcher at the Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS), Lahore. She can be reached at info@casslhr.com